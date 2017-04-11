Local Library Celebrates National Library Week

The Craft Memorial Library in Bluefield is pulling out all the stops with events all week long. Wednesday, April 12th, kids can participate in Library Story Time with an interactive reading starting at 3:30 p.m.

The library will also be holding a special training session for their 3-D printer. On Thursday children can roll up their sleeves to take part in different hands-on science activities; and finally on Friday, the Easter bunny will stop by before his big weekend.

Suzette Sims, Program Services Coordinator said, "We try to pick things to bring them in but also teach them and let them know the importance of books and not just books we have the science program and we are hopefully going to have our makers base up soon."



Registration is required before all the events.If you have been avoiding the library because of a few over due books still sitting on you shelf, The Craft Memorial Library will have Fine-Free Days until April 29th, so you can return your books without having to worry about those late fees.