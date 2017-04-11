Legislators propose pay cuts for higher education institutions

Along with balancing the budget, lawmakers are proposing to make pay cuts to higher education. Members of the legislature have made steeper cuts to higher education, which will impact the local universities such as West Virginia University, Marshall and Concord.

These cuts would increase their tuition rates. Tuesday, April 11th, 59News Reporter Shannon Clowe asked the community what they think about this potentially happening.

"I think it's wrong. Children have a hard enough time already to get a better education, we should make it easier to better themselves in life," said Sherry Rose, Braxton County Resident.

According to the Associated Press - it's likely the Governor will veto the proposed budget.