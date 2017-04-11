One local health organization offers services to people in need - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

One local health organization offers services to people in need

The Beckley Health Right will be providing free dental care throughout July for those who qualify. People can get free screenings, cleanings, extractions, and pain management. 

The community is happy to see help for those who need it.

"I think it's great and yes I do think it's needed, so may people are out of work they can hardly afford a dentist, I think it's great," said Edith Coots, Raleigh County Resident. 

These free services were made possible from grant money. Patients must be uninsured or on Medicaid to quality for the services. 
     

