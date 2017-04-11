Beckley Rotary Club Hosts Food Drive for Pantries

Feeding a need in the community.That was the goal Tuesday for the rotary club in Beckley. The Third Annual Dave Langford Food Drive got underway at the Raleigh county convention center.



More than $7,000 worth of food was distributed thanks to the local rotary club, Appalachian power, and the United Way.

Rotary club president-elect Gary Schroder says the food project serves as an opportunity for pantries to stock up for the spring and summer.

"Well we have a lot of people in our community that are suffering now because the West Virginia economy lags behind the rest of the country and food becomes more and more expensive so this our way of kinda reaching out and saying we are here to help and providing food and local food pantries is just one way that we can tangibly meet the needs of our communities."

Some of the pantries that were on hand to receive the food included the Salvation Army, Carpenters Corner, and the Beckley Dream Center.