Spring Gardening Tips For Planting

Spring gardening season is approaching and that means it's time for early season planting and gardening in the mountain

Gardening experts in Beckley advise now is the best time to take advantage of the cooler temperatures and start planting some cool season vegetables

"Lettuces radishes from seeds you can do cauliflower broccoli leeks onions set seed potatoes I mean there are all kinds of things you can do right now to get your garden going early and start getting something's out of your garden in just the next couple of weeks," Jennifer Monroe said. Monroe is the owner of the Greenbrier Nurseries.

She also said it's a good idea to hold off on Warmer vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers until mid may to avoid replanting

"May 10 is our frost date but as you know you still can have a little bit of frost after that I've known lots of old time farmers who will go around and they will say don't even bother putting in anything until June and you don't really gain anything because the ground temperatures really aren't warm enough yet but may 10 is usually safe to put those warm season."

For more information on planting dates for vegetables visit usda.gov