Hinton Gets New Water Slides

The city of Hinton receives its new $600,000 water slides.

Joe Blankenship, Hinton mayor, said the parts for the two slides were delivered April 10, 2017. Crews have already started assembling them.

Blankenship told 59News he believes Hinton will have the best water park in the state once they're completed.

"It's for the people, it's for the kids, it's for the community, it's for businesses," Blankenship said. "This water slide and our water park brings a lot of people in the summer. I don't think you could put a dollar figure on what it means to our people."

Blankenship said the slides are expected to be installed by May 1, 2017. His goal is to have it ready to use by Memorial Day 2017.

