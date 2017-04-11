Unsupervised inmates built computers, placed them in ceilings of Ohio prison

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Officials say the inmates were using the computers to commit crimes including tax fraud and network attacks.

According to the Ohio Inspector General staff members at the Marion Correctional Institution found two operable computers hidden in the ceiling of the prison.

After investigating, it was determined the computers were being used by an inmate to steal the identity of another inmate to submit credit card applications and commit tax fraud. The computers were also used to illicitly create security clearance passes for inmates to gain access to restricted areas and download hacking tools that could be used in network attacks.

The investigation also found, through a program run by the Ohio Penal Industries, that inmates had unregulated access to computer hardware, software, and accessories.

The Ohio Inspector General office says lax inmate supervision allowed inmates the ability to build computers from parts, transport them through several prison security checks, hide them in the ceiling, run cabling, and ultimately, connect the computers to the prison’s network

The investigation has been sent to the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney and the Ohio Ethics Commission for consideration.