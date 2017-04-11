Summers County Commission Works Towards Fire Fee Solution

The Summers County Commission continues to work towards creating a county fire fee its citizens are satisfied with.

Commissioner Tony Williams said the Summers County Fire Association and Fire Board proposed a $25 yearly fee for county residents, in a public meeting Monday April 10, 2017.

He told 59News the fee would help local volunteer fire departments funding for equipment, training and other needs.

"We will work and get the best that we can for the people of Summers County," Williams said. "Because we owe it to the people of Summers County to provide the best coverage we can for the people."

Williams said the Summers County Commission will continue meeting about the fire fee until it has made a final decision. He told 59News he expects a decision to made within the next 2-3 weeks.

