James Monroe High School Fatal Car Accident Victim Remembered by Community

Broken glass and a lingering sadness.

That's mostly what remains of the scene on Route 219 in Lindside where a James Monroe High School boy lost his life Monday morning April 10, 2017 in a car versus pick up truck accident. He was just 17.

"It breaks our hearts, it really does," Connie Broyles, Lindside native, said. "I mean we just feel for the family, pray for them."

"Everyone knows everyone around here," Preston Hoke, another Lindside native, added. "And something like that happens, it affects us all."

Hoke is a James Monroe High School alum who knew the boy from frequently picking up groceries at the store he worked at.

"I knew him as a very, very nice guy," Hoke said. "Always said hi to you, didn't know a stranger. And what I knew of him, he was probably one of the nicest young men I knew."

A 14-year-old girl the boy was with now fights for her life as Monroe County Sheriff's Department officials said she is still in critical condition as of Tuesday evening April 11, 2017. The two were hit in a car by a pick up truck headed south after pulling onto Route 219 from Pine Grove Road.

Joetta Basile, Monroe County Schools superintendent, said there will be grief counselors at James Monroe High for the rest of the week.

"We're just devastated as a school and as a community," Basile said. "Anytime you lose someone, it's hard. But losing a child is devastating."

Basile said the school is pulling together. She told 59News students are donating money to the family of the girl who was hurt in the accident.

It's an effort that is just the beginning of a long healing process for a heart broken community.

What caused the accident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's department. But the driver of the pick up truck, who investigators said is 31-year-old Adam Smithson of Lindside, was taken to a hospital as well Monday April 10, 2017.

