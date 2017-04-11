Tax Deadline Extended to April 18

Time is running out for those who still need to file taxes.



The deadline this year is April 18. Also this year, tax accountants advise that if you have insurance through the Affordable Care Act it's best to file after receiving your health insurance statement also known as a 10-95 A. Doing so, will prevent delays in your refund.

"You'll use that form 10-95 A in your tax return to reconcile your tax credits if you've got too many tax credits during the year to pay for your health insurance then you will owe the balance back if you didn't get enough then it will become part of your credit on your tax returns at the end of the year," Tony Martin Said.

For more Information on filing and tax deadlines visit www.irs.gov