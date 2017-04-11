Harris Named New Head Football Coach For Tazewell High School

There's a new head football coach for the Tazewell High School Bulldogs. J'me Harris was named the new coach at a school board meeting on April 10, 2017. Harris coached the Tazewell Middle School football team for 4 years. His middle school team went undefeated in 2016. He's originally from Michigan and graduated from Western Michigan University. Harris moved to the area 12 years ago. He is also the girls varsity basketball coach.

Harris said, "We're going to put together a great coaching staff, work with the kids. Tazewell has got a lot of great kids here. When the kids, school, coaches, and community come together, that's when great things happen."

Harris said they are 4 months away from their first game. Right now is off season conditioning.