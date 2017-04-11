Princeton City Council approved new fire trucks

On Monday, April 10, 2017, the Princeton City Council approved the purchase of three new fire trucks for the fire department. The cost of the new trucks is around $1.8 million.

According to Capt. Sean Wyatt of the Princeton Fire Department, the new engines are being financed as a lease to purchase agreement for 10 years.

"This is a one-time purchase that will last a lot of years," said Capt. Wyatt.

One of the new engines has a 100-foot ladder tower with a bucket, which is replacing the previous 41 year old ladder truck.

"It's the same as any fire truck it's just a new truck. The trucks we have now are getting to the end of their life and we're just planning for the future. It's beneficial for the city residents to have the new trucks. You don't have to worry about maintenance costs," said Chief Chad Bailey.

The other 2 engines will be standard engines. They are 25 feet longer than the current trucks.

