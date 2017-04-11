Millennial Ambassador Program Unveiled in Bluefield - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Millennial Ambassador Program Unveiled in Bluefield

A new program was unveiled on April 11, 2017 at the Bluefield City Board of Directors meeting.  It's called the Millennial Ambassador Program. 
The people in the program will post positive stories about Bluefield.  Community and Economic Development Director Jim Spencer said this will bridge gaps and engage millennials in their community.

Spencer said, "It helps us get the message down to the college and high school level.  Millennials will listen to other millennials.  They're helping us get the message out.  This helps put our social presence at a higher elevation."


The people in the new program are from local highs schools, colleges, and businesses.

