Your Vote Needed To Help Bluefield City Park Win 20 Thousand Dol - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Your Vote Needed To Help Bluefield City Park Win 20 Thousand Dollar Grant

Your Vote Needed To Help Bluefield City Park Win 20 Thousand Dollar Grant

Posted: Updated:

Your vote is needed to help the Bluefield City Park get a $20,000 grant.  The National Recreation and Park Service teamed up with the Walt Disney Company and other organizations to revitalize parks across the U.S.  All you have to do is go NRPA.org/BeInspired and vote for the Bluefield City Park.  You can vote once everyday from now until the end of April 2017.

Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Bluefield Charles Ridlehuber said, "You go in and then vote.  You'll see a drop down list of all these big cities but what we want you to do is enter Bluefield and West Virginia.  Enter us so we have an opportunity to win $20,000 thousand so we can keep making improvements here to city park."   

Ridlehuber says the park enhances the quality of life for citizens. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.