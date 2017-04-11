Your Vote Needed To Help Bluefield City Park Win 20 Thousand Dollar Grant

Your vote is needed to help the Bluefield City Park get a $20,000 grant. The National Recreation and Park Service teamed up with the Walt Disney Company and other organizations to revitalize parks across the U.S. All you have to do is go NRPA.org/BeInspired and vote for the Bluefield City Park. You can vote once everyday from now until the end of April 2017.

Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Bluefield Charles Ridlehuber said, "You go in and then vote. You'll see a drop down list of all these big cities but what we want you to do is enter Bluefield and West Virginia. Enter us so we have an opportunity to win $20,000 thousand so we can keep making improvements here to city park."

Ridlehuber says the park enhances the quality of life for citizens.