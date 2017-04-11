LATEST: Victims in homicide investigation identified

2:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2017 UPDATE:

A couple is found dead at a home in Iaeger on Tuesday, now State Troopers in West Virginia are investigating it as an apparent murder. Troopers were called to the house on Frontage Road just outside the town limits at 12:23 p.m. People who had gone by the home to check on the Tara Musick, 32, and David Gover, 34, had found them and called 911 as a possible overdose.

The initial investigation showed the couple had apparently been dead for several days. Evidence showed that Musick had been beaten. She had also been shot several times. Gover had also been shot. The bodies were taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner for autopsy. The case is being investigated by the Welch Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY: A man and woman were found dead in a McDowell County home the afternoon of Tuesday April 11, 2017. Dispatchers said they were found in a house on Lick Branch Road in Iaeger. The call came in around noon.

State Police are investigating the cause of the deaths. Dispatchers were not able to release the victims' names.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.