Dave Langford Food Drive tonight in Beckley

Appalachian Power, the United Way of Southern West Virginia and the Beckley Rotary Club will be helping to restock food pantries in the area on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The Dave Langford Food Drive is being held at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center at 4 p.m.

The project launched at the Rotary Club's Valentine dinner, which was hosted to raise awareness about the needs of local food pantries. Dave Langford was a Beckley Rotarian who was active in the community and an employee of Appalachian Power. He unexpectedly passed away a few years ago. The company helps financially support the project in his honor.

The groups collected $7,500 in funds over the course of the drive. That money was used to buy food at bulk discount prices. That will be distributed to local food pantries and used to restock them for the spring and summer seasons.