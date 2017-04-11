April 11 is National Pet Day. Here is a look at the 59News employees pets and those from people around the area, submitted on our Facebook page.

The day was founded by Celebrity Pet Lifestyle Expert & Animal Welfare Advocate Colleen Paige in 2005. It is sponsored by the Animal Miracle Foundation & Network. Additional information is available at petdayusa.com.

Some ways to celebrate are to take supplies to pets in shelters, volunteer at a local shelter and offer to care for the animals or even donate blankets, food and toys to an animal welfare organization.