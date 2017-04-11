National Pet Day - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

National Pet Day

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
April 11 is National Pet Day.  Here is a look at the 59News employees pets and those from people around the area, submitted on our Facebook page

The day was founded by Celebrity Pet Lifestyle Expert & Animal Welfare Advocate Colleen Paige in 2005.  It is sponsored by the Animal Miracle Foundation & Network.  Additional information is available at petdayusa.com.  

Some ways to celebrate are to take supplies to pets in shelters, volunteer at a local shelter and offer to care for the animals or even donate blankets, food and toys to an animal welfare organization.

