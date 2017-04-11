Former WVU employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A former West Virginia University employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $87,000 from the school.

The U.S. attorney's office in Clarksburg said in a news release that 55-year-old Loretta J. Reckart of Bruceton Mills pleaded guilty Monday to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. Prosecutors said she admitted embezzling while she worked at the university from October 2010 to July 2016.

Reckart faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The release said the sentence imposed will be based on the seriousness of the crime and defendant's criminal history, if any.

