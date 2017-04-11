West Virginia man guilty of possessing 7 stolen rifles

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to illegal gun possession, admitting he broke into a gun dealer's garage and stole seven rifles and a silencer last year.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Jeffrey Phelix, of Sissonville in Kanawha County, admitted to the Oct. 25 break-in.

Authorities say he was arrested after his fingerprint was found on the garage window.

As a previously convicted felon, convicted of burglary in Kanawha County in 2011, he was prohibited from having a gun.

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison at sentencing scheduled for June 28.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.