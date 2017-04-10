8,500 Letters Sent in Campaign Against School Consolidation

Richwood residents sent more than 8,500 letters to FEMA and several federal and state agencies condemning the use of FEMA funds for a consolidated school. The letters were also sent to President Donald Trump, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Senator Joe Manchin, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Congressman Evan Jenkins, Governor Jim Justice and Tom Campbell with the State Board of Education.

In a press release, Richwood Mayor Henry Baber said, "The heartfelt letters are meant to inform, and condemn, the proposed misuse of significant FEMA funds which are meant primarily to restore the impacted community of Richwood, WV which suffered A Thousand Year Flood. They further outline multiple, legal, ethical, moral, civil, and human rights issues and violations."

The letters to President Trump and Secretary DeVos followed templates that said, "We need for you to know that the worst failure of the American Public School system in the United States TODAY---is transpiring in Nicholas County WV, and it’s being proposed to be funded with Federal (FEMA) disaster recovery money! President Trump and Secretary DeVos, we respectfully ask for your immediate investigation & intervention."

Richwood Mayor Henry Baber said in the release, he believes Nicholas County Board of Education members may have acted illegally in the consolidation process. Mayor Baber is demanding a state and FBI investigation into the matter.