Sterling Grocery Company Recognized For 100 Years In Business In Princeton

A local business in Mercer County was recognized at the Princeton City Council meeting on April 10, 2017. President and CEO of Sterling Grocery Company Roger Buckner was presented with a proclamation and plaque from the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce for being in business for 100 years. His store also received recognition from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. Their 100th anniversary was on March 6, 2017.

Buckner said, "I'd just like to thank all of our local customers who have allowed us to serve them throughout this past century. We appreciate all of them."

The store is located on South 2nd Street in Princeton. They first opened in 1917.