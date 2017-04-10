Be The Match Event Helps Find Marrow Transplant Donors

A local community college is helping give hope to thousands in need of a marrow transplant.

New River Community and Technical College's Beaver campus held a "Be the Match" Swab event. Practical nursing students took mouth swab samples to test their skin cells for bone marrow registry.

This practice is used to help save the lives of people with blood cancers or other diseases.

"This helps our community, it helps people across the country and it's a great experience for our practical nursing students," Jenni Canterbury, New River CTC public relations manager, said.

If they are a successful match, most donors will just have to give blood or plasma. Another Be the Match Swab event is coming up at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center on Saturday April 29, 2017.

