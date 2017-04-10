Charleston Woman Pleads Guilty in Chinese Buffet Box Cutter Attack

UPDATE (11:30 AM 4/10/17):

A Charleston woman has pleaded guilty to two felonies after attacking her ex-boyfriend's current girlfriend with a box cutter inside China Buffet in Kanawha City.

Clytie Mae Shrewsbury pled guilty to both attempted murder and unlawful wounding on April 10th, 2017.

Attempted murder comes with 3 to 15 years in prison, and unlawful wounding could land her between one and three years.

ORIGINAL:

A Charleston woman is behind bars after police say she attacked someone with a box cutter style knife.

Clytie Shrewsbury is charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding.

Court documents state the incident happened on September, 5th 2016 in Charleston.

Shrewsbury allegedly caused major facial injuries to both sides of the victims face including the neck and shoulders.

She was held at South Central Regional Jail.