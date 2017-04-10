HIGH Burn Risk With Hot Temperatures

Warm temperatures have created dangerous burning conditions. Low humidity and high temperatures can seem like the perfect day, but not for burning. "I have some brush to burn but I'm going to wait," said a Raleigh County Resident, Phillip Williams.

Williams burns brush frequently but said with it being so warm and dry, he's going to hold off until mid summer. "I would wait for a while until it gets greens up a little bit and it won't be such a possibility for a forest fire," said Williams.

The rules do state people are allow to burn before 7 a.m.and after 5 p.m., but the Division of Forestry urges people not to in these temperatures. "Really try to hold off on burning right now, it doesn't take much to start a fire under these conditions," said a West Virginia Fire Specialist, Chris White.

As a fire specialist for nearly two decades, White has been fighting fires, some of which started from people burning in dry conditions. "You know you might think you can catch it if it gets away, but not on a day like today," said White.

From there the fire could spread rapidly and when a situation like that happens, White urges people to call for help right away. "We rather you call immediately when it gets away from you so we can keep it small," said White.

White said to wait for a steady rainfall before you start your next fire. "We just need enough rain to get the moisture up and the fuel back into the woods," said White.

With these conditions, the Division of Forestry spent all day in both McDowell and Wyoming Counties working to fight fires that have burnt through 175 acres of land.