West Virginia lawmakers OK water, marijuana, testing bills - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia lawmakers OK water, marijuana, testing bills

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia lawmakers have voted to lower water-pollution standards, legalize medical marijuana, end school standardized testing aligned with the Common Core curriculum and hold a voter referendum this year on issuing $1.6 billion in bonds to rebuild state highways and bridges.

The House and Senate, which ended their two-month session Sunday, have also passed a $4.1 billion general fund budget with no tax increases and steeper cuts to higher education and Medicaid than Gov. Jim Justice wanted, setting up a possible veto and extra session before the new fiscal year starts July 1.

Bills to revise sales, income, corporate and gasoline taxes all advanced but none were finally passed.

A bill to authorize natural gas producers to drill when three-fourths of those with royalty rights agree also foundered.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.