Tamarack Serves up Easter Brunch

For those of you who aren't looking to cook this Easter, Tamarack has just the meal for you.

Tamarack will be hosting their Easter brunch this Sunday (4/16).

Along with delicious food, the Easter bunny will be making an appearance. For anyone looking to join the fun, there are still several seats available.

"It's always fun, it's not always fun to cook for Easter so we do that for the families, we have large groups come in at a time and it really does do well," said the Executive Chef for Tamarack, Jamie Henderson.

The brunch will begin at 11:30 a.m.and tickets are $33 for adults and $17 for children.