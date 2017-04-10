Sweet Treats Returns to Beckley

The City of Beckley is kicking off their Rhododendron Festival this May with sweet treats.

This will be the city's 11th sweet treats event. There will be different booths set up throughout the Intermodel Gateway in Beckley with all different kinds of sweets.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

"It's going to be a lot of fun, people can come out and enjoy some sweets for $5 and you can try a number of different sweets. We try to do some health alternatives as well," said the Director for Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield.

Organizers are looking for dessert vendors to serve up the sweets. The deadline for vendors to register will be April 28th. If you are interested in signing up you can visit their website, http://www.beckley.org/city-event-calendars/sweet-treats/ to download a registration form.

The event will be Saturday, May 13th.