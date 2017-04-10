Sweeney to serve 5 years of 125 year sentence - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Sweeney to serve 5 years of 125 year sentence

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
A former caregiver from Tazewell County receives a sentence of more than 100 years in prison, but will actually only serve five years behind bars.  Patricia Sweeney was indicted in 2016 on more than 200 charges of forgery and uttering.  Those come from her position as a caregiver for a 92-year-old person in Bluefield, VA.  Sweeney used her position to write checks in the victim's name for items that she later returned for cash.

During a sentencing hearing on Monday, April 10, 2017 Sweeney was sentenced to serve 125 years in prison.  The judge then suspended 120 years of that sentence.  After serving the remaining five years, she will be on probation for another 10 years.  Sweeney will also have to pay a little more than $16,000 in restitution.

