James Monroe student killed in accident on Route 219

Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene of a fatal accident in Lindside, WV at around 8:30 a.m. According to investigators, a student from James Monroe High School was headed to school with another teen. They pulled onto Route 219 from Pine Grove Road and were hit by a pickup truck headed south. The truck pushed the car over an embankment and it rolled onto its top.

The driver of the pickup truck, Adam Timothy Smithson, 31, of Lindside was taken to Giles County Hospital. The 17-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a 14-year-old girl in the car. She was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The names of the two students have not been released.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.