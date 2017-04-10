Job fair in Beckley for coal miners

There are job openings for underground miners at two of Blackhawk Mining's facilities in southern West Virginia. A job fair is scheduled for April 12, 2017 at the Country Inn and Suites in Beckley. The fair will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to a release, the mine company is looking to hire miners at Panther Creek Mining in Dawes and Eskdale and Blue Creek Mining in Campbell's Creek. Those who apply must have West Virginia Underground Mining Certifications. They are looking for production supervisors, electricians, fire bosses, equipment operators and general laborers.

Benefits include medical, prescription, vision and dental coverage with no premiums. There is also a 401(k) plan with match, vacation and paid holidays. Applicants need to bring their resume and mining certifications for the job fair.