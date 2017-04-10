Wildfire danger higher in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The National Weather Service says warm, dry conditions and gusty winds have increased the chances for wildfires in West Virginia.

The weather service says in a news release Sunday that outdoor burning is considered extremely dangerous.

The statement says residents should be aware of heat and sparks while operating equipment and avoid smoking in wooded areas.

Outdoor burning is only allowed through May 31 between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. and limited to brush, leaves, yard clippings and other vegetative materials.

Residents could faces fines if a fire they started escapes and causes a wildfire or forest fire. State law requires a safety strip or ring at least 10 feet wide around outdoor fires to prevent them from spreading into woods.

