FOUND: Missing McDowell County teen found safe

11:12 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017 UPDATE:

According to Senior Trooper L.F. Lee with the Welch Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Jamie Adams was found at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Troopers said she was located in Welch and is safe.

Adams is being placed in the custody of her grandparents. She is being assisted by the West Virginia DHHR Youth Services.

ORIGINAL STORY: A search is being held for a teen who is missing from McDowell County, Troopers from the Welch Detachment of the West Virginia State Police are asking for help from the community to find Jamie Adams.

Few details are available on what lead up to her disappearance. Investigators said that she may be in Tazewell County. She is also believed to be with a man identified as Thomas Cook. No description of Adams or Cook was immediately available.

Anyone with information on Adam's location is asked to contact the Welch Detachment at 304-436-2101. Tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers West Virginia by calling 304-255-STOP (7867) or by leaving them on the web at CrimeStoppersWV.com or using the P3 Tips App using your phone or mobile device.