Volunteers needed to clean up West Virginia highways

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is taking registrations from volunteers who want to help clean up the state's highways.

The Adopt-A-Highway Statewide Spring Cleanup is scheduled for April 29. Volunteers have until April 21 to register, and they must be at least 12 years old to participate.

The program provides bags, gloves and vests and takes care of disposing of trash that's collected.

Individuals and groups can sign up to help on almost any state-maintained road.

To register, call (800) 322-5530 or email dep.aah@wv.gov. To leave a voicemail, give name, phone number, group name, date of cleanup, number of participants and the county where the road is located.

