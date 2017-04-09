Spaghetti Fundraiser Hosted in Bluefield

A Mercer County club satisfied appetites and raised money towards a noble cause.

The Bluewell Lions Club held its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the Youth Center in Bluefield. Proceeds from the event will go towards buying books for kids in schools and eyeglasses for those in need.

Dozens came out to chow down on spaghetti that was made with an award winning sauce.

"We have people who come every year because they know the sauce is going to be particularly good and they know it's going to a good cause," Sheila Hall, Bluewell Lions Club president, said.

Hall said the community shows strong support for this fundraiser every year. She told 59News the Lions Club usually raises around 2-thousand dollars from the event.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.

