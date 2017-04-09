Bluefield Gets in Easter Spirit With Bunny Brunch

A Mercer County restaurant and bar is getting the community in the Easter spirit with a tasty event.

The RailYard in Bluefield hosted its Bunny Brunch Sunday April 9, 2017. A wide assortment of food was served, along with face painting and other activities for the kids.

The Easter Bunny himself even made an appearance.

"It's just different," Nicole Coeburn, The RailYard general manager, said. "It's a family oriented thing where the family could come before church or after church to come have something good to eat and bring their kids to do something fun. There's a lot of activities going on for them. So it's family oriented.

The RailYard saw a successful turnout for its Bunny Brunch. A steady flow of people came through from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

