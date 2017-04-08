Water Concerns After Some Matoaka Residents Say They Had Discolored Water Now Mayor Working To Find The Problem

Some residents in Mercer County said they have concerns about their running water after seeing discoloration. On Saturday April 8, 2017, Jessica Farmer of Matoaka said brown water came from her faucet about a week ago. She's lived in Matoaka for years and said she's never seen the water like this before.

Farmer said, "It ain't really cleared up much. I mean it has cleared up some. I can't even bathe my kids or anything."

Farmer said she uses bottled water and goes to other places outside of town for showers.

Former mayor of Matoaka Travis Colonna said the water has impacted his businesses causing 4 people to move out of his apartments because of the water.

Colonna said, "The water is hit and miss. I still get several calls from people in town. Obviously everybody has my phone number. It's hit or miss. Some days it's good. Some days it's bad."

The running water appeared to be clear on Saturday. Ronnie Oakley said he's lived in Matoaka for 3 years and has no complaints about the water.

Oakley said, "This is out of my sink. It's clear as a bell. I drank it, brushed my teeth, take a bath with it. I've had no problem with the water."

Matoaka Mayor Anita Zrimsek said the town has been on a boil water advisory due to not have a water operator or operator in training. She said this does not mean the water is not good for use.

Zrimsek said, "John Stafford from DHHR came 2 days ago and done water testing and our water is testing fine. He done a bacterial test also and sent it to Charleston. We'll have to hear from that."

The mayor said they have been flushing hydrants in effort to figure out the source of the problem.

Zrimsek said, "There's several complaints but yet not everybody's water is bad. We want our citizens to be healthy. We want them to be happy and healthy and happy with us as the administration here."

Zrimsek said they are advertising for licensed water operator or operator in training positions and said they will continue to address the water complaints on a one by one basis with citizens.