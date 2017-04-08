ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Beckley Police search for shooting suspect

6:20 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2017 UPDATE:

An armed man who police believe could be part of two shooting incidents in Beckley over the weekend is on the streets as of Monday evening April 10, 2017.

Nicholas Jamar Johnson, 25, is wanted for six counts of wanton endangerment. He allegedly is involved in a shooting case that happened Saturday on the 400 block of 3rd Avenue in Beckley.

Police said Johnson could also be linked to another Beckley shooting that happened on the 200 block of Ninth Street, just before midnight, Friday April 7, 2017. Patrick Williams, long time Ninth street resident, said the gunshots woke him up.

"I mean I have young children in my house and of course my wife, so safety is always a concern," Williams said. "And not just for my house, but the people involved."

A man was shot in the Ninth Street incident and taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Detective Sgt. Morgan Bragg told 59News the Beckley Police Department is looking for another person of interest in that investigation, but didn't release their name.

No one was hurt in the 3rd Avenue shooting, and Bragg continues looking into why both incidents happened.

"At this point we're still interviewing witnesses at the scene," Bragg said. "We don't have an answer for motive at this point."

Now as we enter the middle of April and temperatures rise, Bragg said so does the frequency of shooting cases.

"I think a lot of that's just due to the fact that people are more active in general," He told 59News.

People in the area said they just want things to be peaceful.

"I just wish that the violence would stop," Williams said. "I wish the community would rise up and be more positive, help one another out instead of tear each other down."

2:15 p.m Monday, April 10, 2017 UPDATE:

Beckley Police are searching for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. 25-year-old Nicholas Jamar Johnson is wanted in connection with shots fired on 3rd Avenue. That happened on Saturday night, April 8, 2017.

Johnson is wanted on six felony counts of Wanton Endangerment and is believed to be in the Beckley area. He is 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 160-pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1708. Anonymous tips can also be left at CrimeStoppersWV.com or by calling 304-255-STOP (7867). The P3 Tips App can be used to submit information from your phone or mobile device.

ORIGINAL STORY: Detectives with the Beckley Police Department are looking in to a late night shooting.

Officers say it happened in the 200 block of 9th street before midnight on April 7th. A man was injured in the shooting. He suffered a non life-threatening gun shot wound, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say shots were also fired near the 400 block of 3rd avenue shortly after the first incident. Officers believe the two incidents are related. Luckily, no one was injured at the second scene.

The Beckley Police Department has identified persons of interest. Investigators are now interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance videos from the area.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Beckley PD at 304-256-1708 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP and Crimestopperswv.com