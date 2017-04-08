11th Annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival draws crowds

Today marks the 11th Annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival. The festival serves as a fundraiser for the United Way of Greenbrier Valley. More than 30 restaurants, shops and vendors participated in the event and served more than 35,000 chocolate-themed tastings.

But if you don't care for chocolate, you could still admire it, without eating it by viewing different works of art, made with chocolate.

"The crowd is a lot larger than last year and I'm thrilled. I think it has a lot to do with the weather and people just really loving this event. We keep it to just chocolate, all the vendors are just chocolate, which is unique to a festival, I think," said Erin Hurst, United Way of Greenbrier Valley Executive Director.

Hurst says they expected roughly 5,000 to 7,000 people to visit the festival today. The event also brings in roughly 10 thousand dollars in sponsorship.

"Of course I love chocolate, who doesn't? The main thing is just getting to see my friends and seeing the warmth of the community," said Martha Meadows, Lewisburg resident.

Meadows has been to all 11 chocolate festivals in Lewisburg, and says this has been the best one yet. As a Lewisburg resident, she says she loves seeing people visit from all over the state.

"We love exposing our lovely town to people, encouraging them to see the beautiful shops that we have and the restaurants and we hope they come back," Meadows added.

Monica Maxwell is another Lewisburg resident who has seen the event grow since it's inception more than a decade ago.

"We are stunned at how many people are out. It is so exciting for us. It's a terrific fundraiser for the Greenbrier Valley United Way, it's a great advertising event for Downtown Lewisburg and it's a great way for the public to come out without breaking the bank to explore downtown and have a wonderful time," said Maxwell, Harmony Ridge Gallery Owner.

The festival is a successful fundraiser, but it's also a great excuse to try some sweet treats from more than 30 local vendors. The chocolate tastings range anywhere from chocolate themed drinks, to cake and even artwork painted with the colorful treat.

"The two tastings are a chocolate ganache and an apple tart with a spiced white chocolate mousse, it's incredibly delicious," Maxwell added.

Even the Mayor of Lewisburg joined in on the fun, donning a Willy Wonka costume to take pictures with families.