Forest Hill Fire Department purchases new equipment

The Forest Hill Fire Department has purchased new equipment. The new tools are state of the art battery operated extrication tools which can help rescue people from their cars in the event of a serious car accident.

The equipment includes cutters and spreaders which can be used to forcefully open and bend metal doors.

"It's much faster and stronger than any equipment we've had previous to this so with bad motor vehicle accidents, also with a structural collapse where hydrolic tools are needed to remove debris, these tools will be able to be used for that," said Matthew Stalenaker, Forest Hill Fire Department Fire Chief.

The tools were purchased through money received from the First Century Bank in Hinton.

