Tractor Trailer Accident Closes Portion of Route 19

Fayette County 911 dispatchers tell 59News a portion of Route 19 southbound near Oak Hill is closed due to a tractor trailer accident that happened just before 11 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017.

Dispatchers also tell us one lane of Route 19 northbound is also closed in that area.

Details are limited as to the cause of the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

Dispatchers said it is unclear how long Route 19 will be closed.

