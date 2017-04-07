College grant application deadline extended in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia officials have extended the application deadline for the need-based Higher Education Grant Program through May 1.

The Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System say the deadline has been pushed back because of a federal technology issue.

The old deadline was April 15.

The filing required for the grants is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, that can be completed at https://fafsa.ed.gov.

Commission Chancellor Paul Hill says the grant is "a lifeline to college" for thousands of low-income students in West Virginia, and they want to ensure students and their families have time to complete the necessary steps.

The state offers free college planning on the website www.cfwv.com.

