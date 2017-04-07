Rainelle Hosts Workshop Focused on Local Food, Local Places

It's a partnership. Seven federal agencies and the local community in Rainelle.

Together, the organizations- and the people- have big plans for the small town. Especially, when it comes to accessing local food. "Local food can be a tool for downtown revitalization, for re-invigorating the economy, and for creating really healthy, walkable communities," says Stephanie Bertaina of the US Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Sustainable Communities.

For Rainelle, attendants of the workshop agreed, change starts with one thing, "Rainelle only has about one percent of producers in this area so they're kind of a food dessert in regards to access to local foods. So, we're figuring out ways to bring local food in and maybe show the community how to grow their own food," adds Peggy Crowder of the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation.

With those that in mind, a vision was born. Now, it's time to formulate a plan of action.

"What are the next steps the community can take to create the future they want to see in Rainelle. I'm then joined by my other federal partners to think through how our programs can help Rainelle as they move forward," Bertaina adds.

Friday's workshop was day two of the brainstorming. A farmer's market, community garden, and walking trails are just a few of the ideas the town hopes to implement.



