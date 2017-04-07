Student Brings Weapon to James Monroe High School

A student brings a dangerous weapon onto school grounds at James Monroe High School on Friday, April 7, 2017. The Monroe County Sheriff's Department and the school administration immediately began an investigation.

We are told the deputy did find the student was in possession of a dangerous weapon, but did not have any ammunition.

According to a statement from the Superintendent of Monroe County Schools, the school system takes these violations seriously and the student will be dealt with according to the West Virginia Safe Schools Act.