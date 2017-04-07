West Virginia Supreme Court chief justice gets 4-year term

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Allen Loughry has been selected to serve a four-year term as chief justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court.

The court says in a news release that it marks the first four-year term for a chief justice since 1888. Chief justices typically serve one-year terms.

The court voted Wednesday to change its rules and allow the chief justice to serve four years and be re-elected to subsequent four-year terms by a majority vote of the five-member court.

Loughry originally had been selected to serve one year as chief justice on Jan. 1.

He was elected to the court in 2012 for a 12-year term.

