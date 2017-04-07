West Virginia Supreme Court chief justice gets 4-year term - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia Supreme Court chief justice gets 4-year term

Posted: Updated:
Allen Loughry Allen Loughry

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Allen Loughry has been selected to serve a four-year term as chief justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court.

The court says in a news release that it marks the first four-year term for a chief justice since 1888. Chief justices typically serve one-year terms.

The court voted Wednesday to change its rules and allow the chief justice to serve four years and be re-elected to subsequent four-year terms by a majority vote of the five-member court.

Loughry originally had been selected to serve one year as chief justice on Jan. 1.

He was elected to the court in 2012 for a 12-year term.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.