Pressure on to Pass Final Bills; Budget in West Virginia

The deadline is looming for this year's legislative session, with a lot to finish. Some hope a proposed two-percent pay raise for teachers will be restored.

"Well there was a teacher's pay raise in the Governor's education bill, it was stripped out along the way. It is still active," said Christine Campbell, WV American Federation of Teachers.

Lawmakers are also being urged to fund anti-smoking efforts, and add a tax to sugary drinks.

"We're talking about having the fourth highest diabetes rate in the country, the second highest obesity rate and the fourth highest heart disease rate," said Christine Compton of the American Heart Association

But certainly the biggest item is the budget. Senate and House Republicans have approved different - but sizable reductions - in K-12 and Higher education, along with reductions for the department of health and human resources. Democrats don't like it.

"The Senate budget bill today has about 160 million dollars in cuts. It doesn't create one job. It's doesn't help the University system because it cuts there by about 15 percent," said State Sen. Roman Prezioso, (D) Minority Leader.

Republicans say the state must live within its means.

"Well I hope we get a budget and I believe we will, but I also believe the Governor will veto anything we pass," said Del. Frank Deem, (R) Wood.

Something many want the Governor to veto, is the Legislature stripping stripping 15 million dollars in aide from the state's greyhound industry.

"As of now the plan here is to crank up the coffee pot and get ready for a marathon session on Saturday and another day - a final day - of legislative work on Sunday," said Mark Curtis, 59 News Chief Political Reporter.