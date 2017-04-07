Neighbors Offer Condolences After Woman's Body Was Found On East River Mountain

21 year old Kaitlyn Toler's body was found on Thursday April 6, 2017 off of Mountain Lane on East River Mountain in Bluefield, Virginia. Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Dennis said she was reported missing earlier.

Jake Stevenson has lived close to Mountain Lane for about 15 years. He couldn't believe it when he heard the news. Stevenson said, "I was pretty shocked especially to find out it was right in our neighborhood and nothing like that has ever happened in this quite neighborhood. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family for this young lady. We hate that this happened and hopefully maybe law enforcement can get to the bottom of it."

An autopsy is being conducted and several credible leads are being followed.

Neighbors said it's a very quiet neighborhood and many of the residents are retired. Like Raymond Begil who's lived close to Mountain Lane for 30 years.

Begil said, "Whoever has done this, I hope they get caught."

Bluefield Virginia Police called this incident a suspicious death.

Stevenson said, "The Bluefield City Police Department is just down over the hill. There's regularly police officers patrolling up and down the streets. To have this happen right here right next to them is kind of a shock."

Begil said, "I just can't believe it. My condolence to the family."



Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Bluefield Virginia Police Department at 276-326-2621 or Virginia State Police at 800-542-8716.