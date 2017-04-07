Local Community Reacts to U.S. Airstrike on Syria

The United States could be heading to war again, this time with Syria after an airstrike led by president Donald Trump.

It's a scary thought for many. But community members with family who have fought in wars for the U.S. like Bonnie Hill of Pipestem say there are times it must happen.

"It's hard losing people," Hill said. "I worried everyday. But we have to protect our country."

Hill supports the president's decision to launch missiles at Syria. She's happy to see action taken following the chemical weapons attack that killed more than 85 people on Tuesday April 4, 2017.

"With all the babies they killed and all the young children they killed, who's to say they're not going to do it to us," Hill said. "So we needed to do something."

But others in the area don't think the U.S. should get involved.

Shane Neal, Bluefield native, believes it was the wrong move for the president to take at this time.

"He could've done it another way," Neal said. "He could've handled it way better than he already did. I think it was a reckless move."

The President explained his decision on the night of Thursday April 6, 2017.

"It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons," president Trump said.

59News also spoke with Colin Cavell, Bluefield State College political science professor, to get his perspective on the Syria airstrikes. Politicians in Washington like Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine called the president's act "unlawful" because there was no consent given by Congress before the attack was launched.

Cavell said he doubts that Congress would have given permission to the president, but that it likely wouldn't have mattered.

"Traditionally the president can retaliate if the United States is in imminent danger, and president Trump said that this affected a lot of our national security interests," Cavell said.

Cavell said the ball is now in Russia's court to make the next move. He told 59News the United States' relationship with Russia has been severely damaged by the airstrikes.

