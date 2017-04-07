Three chefs battle for top honors in Princeton, WV

You have seen chef'\s show their talents in head to head competitions on television, but there was a live show held in Mercer County on Friday, April 7, 2017. The Chuck Mathena Center hosted their Chefs Battle Child Abuse Event. The contestants in 2017 were Clint Neel from Your Grate Escape, Ryan Tayloe from Pipestem State Park & Resort and Bethany Adam of Cherry Street Cafe.

Each chef prepares a three course meal of a protein, a vegetable and a starch. The selections were judged by those who attended the event.

"An event like Battle of the Chefs is a unique one to southern West Virginia," said event coordinator Jessica Basham. "This event will not only showcase three of the best chefs in our area but it will raise money for survivors of child abuse in our community too."

Proceeds are going the benefit Child Protect of Mercer County and HYPE ministries, an organization which aims to address the basic and spiritual needs for children and teens affected by abuse and who are in the foster care system.