Injured coal miner passes away

The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health Safety and Training confirmed on Friday, April 7, 2017 that a miner who was injured in Feb. 23 has died. Dennis Fillinger, 62, of Harts was hurt when he was hit by a rock after a section of roof fell. It happened at the CK Coal No.5 mine near Williamson in Mingo County. Gov. Jim Justice (D-WV) released the following statement regarding the announcement.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this courageous miner. Every day our dedicated miners go to work to continue to power our state and nation and news of this tragic death reminds us all of the sacrifices that they make. We are deeply saddened and extend our deepest sympathies and condolences."