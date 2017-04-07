Missing person case becomes murder investigation

West Virginia State Troopers from the Richwood Detachment were searching for Teresa Gwinn who had been missing for several weeks. Sgt. B.W. Clendenin went to her last known address on Thursday, April 6, 2017 as a part of the investigation. According to a release, she had been staying with 65-year-old David Geier.

Troopers said Geier gave permission for investigators to search the home for leads. During the search, Sgt. Clendenin found Teresa Gwinn's body in a refrigerator. Troopers said that when they questioned Geier about the body, he admitted he had strangled her during a fight on March 23, 2017.

Geier is charged with First Degree Murder in the case. He is being held in the Central Regional Jail.